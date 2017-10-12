Break in weather improves chances

FRESH SNAP: Iluka fisher Linden Harris made his way onto the weekly leaderboard for snapper of the week with this 7.5kg beauty he caught using live bait at Woody Head last week.

THE BREAK in the weather with the first small drops of rain for more than three months is most encouraging and things look promising for the next few months.

The water runoff was not sufficient to add much colour in the estuary, where the fish are generally reluctant to bite in clear sunny water.

However most anglers who ventured on the water returned with some fish.

Local tackle shops suggest that there is now more activity above the Harwood bridge than closer to the entrance.

Reports from the Maclean area are that school jewfish are on the bite, especially in the deeper water near the quarry, while flathead and bream are coming out of the Broadwater.

The bigger bream are being taken around the headlands and along the beaches, but the Middle Wall is still producing some good size ones.

Best weighed in was the 1.3kg catch made by Queensland visitor, Paul Barry from Gladstone who made his catch on Shark Bay on a pippie bait.

Brian McInnes of Rous tried his luck at Woody where he landed a 1.114 kg bream on a cungevoi bait - apparently the drummer were not feeding at the time.

In the river, Hugh Brotherson of Coutts Crossing landed one of 410g on yabbies, while Greg Dickinson did well in Lake Wooloweyah.

He weighed in a bream of 840g and a flathead of 910g, both on yabbies, plus a flounder of 350g.

Whiting are being taken on most of the sandflats on both the northern and southern sides of the river, and I am enjoying some very tasty fillets which grandson Ken presented me after an outing in Oyster Channel.

He also landed a flathead, but the best weighed in this week was the 4.5kg catch by Rick Young of Iluka who fished the local beach.

The offshore anglers are doing well on both the northern and southern grounds.

Best snapper weighed in was picked up by Lynden Thorne of Iluka who picked up his 7.5kg fish off Woody Head

Geoff Clark went north to Black Rock for his snapper of 4.800 kg taken on a squid bait.

I have learned that the Fish Attracting Device has been reinstalled out off Brooms Head, and is attracting plenty of kingfish, but they are reluctant to bite.

However, Kate Dowley of Tabulum returned from an outing off wide with a sampsonfish of 5.4kg taken on a mullet bait.