Break-ins hit Grafton

Police are investigating a series of break and enters across Grafton. Trevor Veale

GRAFTON police are investigating a series of break-ins through Grafton's CBD on Wednesday night.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said the first business targeted was accountancy firm Kennedy Saunders on Fitzroy St.

"Sometime between 6pm on Wednesday and 8am on Thursday a rock was used to smash the front window, and several offices were ransacked, though nothing appeared to be stolen," Insp Reid said.

The would-be thieves then moved to Pound St, where a remedial therapies business and veterinary clinic were hit.

"Between 6.15pm Wednesday and 6.40am Thursday the thieves smashed a panel on the front door of the remedial therapies business, where a mobile phone and loose change was stolen, and several desk drawers were rummaged through," Insp Reid said.

"The third business in the group was the vet directly next door. The people involved only attempted to kick the door open but didn't get in."

Insp Reid said all three businesses were forensically examined yesterday, and CCTV footage from surrounding businesses would be used in police investigations.

"At this stage we believe the cluster of break-ins in town are related, so hopefully we will be able to get some fingerprints and evidence from the CCTV cameras," she said.

Insp Reid a residential property on Through St, South Grafton, was also broken in to on Wednesday night.

"Between 10pm and 6.30am Thursday entry was gained through a locked door, but it appears the locking mechanism was old and the alleged thieves were able to push through it," Ishe said.

"An iPad and an iPod were taken."

After a spate of break-and-enters across Grafton late last year, including the vandalism of Grafton Infants Campus, Insp Reid said it was disappointing to see another spate of robberies and ransackings.

"We can't rule out if it's an isolated incident or offenders who are known to us," she said.

Police urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.