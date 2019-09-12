Breakers out to make home advantage count in finals

Action between the Grafton City Slickers (blue) and the Yamba Breakers (black) in the CL 12's at Rushforth Park earlier in the season.

Action between the Grafton City Slickers (blue) and the Yamba Breakers (black) in the CL 12's at Rushforth Park earlier in the season. Mitchell Keenan

JUNIOR GRAND FINALS: Yamba will host North Coast Football Clarence grand final day this year and the coastal competitors will be looking to make their home advantage count.

Yamba will have three teams competing across the seniors and juniors at the Yamba Sports Complex tomorrow and Saturday with a good chance at some silverware.

Junior club president Dan Griffin was excited about the success this season and the chance to host the finals.

"It's been a really successful season and we're pretty happy and excited about having finals in Yamba,” Griffin said.

"Our Men's Division 2 North side were minor premiers but unfortunately won't be here after going out in finals but we'll have a healthy representation for finals.”

"We've got a really good crop of kids coming through. We're lucky to have such a good link through the club, many of the coaches are senior players.”

Griffin spoke of the exciting action planned ahead of a big day of finals.

"It's going to be a big one, we'll have jumping castles, food stalls and a band,” he said.

GAME DAY: Yamba under-15s play tomorrow at 6pm before under-14s at 9.30am and Women's Div 2 North at 3pm on Saturday.