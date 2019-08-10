Breakers up for state grant in bid to further equality

Action from the North Coast Football Clarence under-14 grand final between Maclean Bobcats and Yamba Breakers.

FOOTBALL: The Yamba Football Club needs the community's help to get its bid for a $90,000 upgrade of its change rooms to 21st Century standard.

The club has put up a project to make its include facilities for female players in its change rooms suitable at a cost of $90,000.

But the club is facing stiff competition from 12 other Northern NSW football clubs shortlisted for access to NSW Government funds from My Community Grants which provide the opportunity for the locals to help decide which projects get funding in your area.

To convince the government of the community's need for the facilities, it has set up an online voting page to allow people to vote support their favourite project.

Community members can go online to vote for the project, but will need to have a MyService NSW account and a Medicare card to vote.

People without internet access can go to a ServicesNSW office and get assistance to vote there.

In its bid for a grant, the club made a case for the importance of female participation in local football.

It said women's sport participation is growing in the Clarence and the football club has a strategic focus on developing the women's game.

The current facilities were in original 1984 condition and did not provide privacy for female players. Remodelling of the public toilets would provide the required privacy in a modernised setting.

But Yamba Football Club has a broader focus than just the sport.

It also has a focus on support and developing pathways, which has allowed the club to retain young players and link them with opportunities, otherwise limited in regional areas.

The lack of facilities that provide privacy and a sanitary environment were beginning to hamper club development.

Yamba Football Club has a close relationship with the managers of the clubhouse facility, Clarence Valley Council.

Several upgrades to other sporting facilities in the Clarence have been completed and the works at the sports complex were similar.

Where do I vote?

Projects will be published online at mycommunityproject.service.nsw.gov.au .

You will be able to see projects across NSW, but you can only vote for projects in your electorate.

Each project is presented with an image, title and short summary. If you want to know more, click the summary and you will be taken to a page with detailed information about the project.

When you are ready to vote, you can log in and confirm your eligibility.

Statewide voting will be open until August 15.