Breakfast the most important meal for young minds

IF AN army marches on its stomach, the same can be said for school students whose alertness and performance benefit from a nutritional start to the day.

Working with Gillwinga Public School in South Grafton, the St Vincent de Paul Society's Breaking the Barriers initiative has provided $2000 to enable hungry students from K to Year 6 to enjoy a good breakfast, including fruit, cereal, toast and Milo.

Students from years K to 6 are offered fruit, cereal, toast and Milo, and in an average week nearly all of them join the queue when School Learning Support Officer Mieke Young throws open the shutter. Opened in 1971, the school has an Aboriginal student presence of about 65 per cent, according to school principal Phil Cavanagh.

"We've found the breakfast program has made a big difference in the kids' engagement,” Mr Cavanagh said.

"Having a healthy snack first thing in the day is a good way of bringing together kids of different ages, and there's no doubt that a full tummy helps the brain focus better on lessons.”

The Breaking the Barriers program delivers a range of support for primary and high school students throughout the North Coast. The focus, according to coordinator Michelle Hyde, is on communities identified as disadvantaged by the impact of factors such as education, health and family employment.

"Our own analysis confirmed the need for a breakfast program at Gillwinga, and we worked with staff to develop a suitable program and allocate funding to support it,” Ms Hyde said.

"A significant number of students come from lower socio-economic backgrounds and there is a real risk of them falling behind because of a lack of concentration resulting from inadequate nutrition, especially at the start of the school day.

"We're not just talking about families who can't afford to prepare proper breakfasts, but about kids who might not want to eat breakfast early yet are ready for it by 8.30am.”