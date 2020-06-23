CALLED OFF: 2020 Group 2 season abandoned

TOOHEY'S New Group 2 Rugby League has called off the 2020 season after a number of teams pulled the pin.

Grafton Ghosts and Woolgoolga Seahorses were the latest to withdraw after Sawtell Panthers' statement on Friday.

Group 2 CEO Jim Anderson made the announcement this afternoon as the effects of COVID-19 start to show through.

"The 2020 Group 2 competition has been cancelled as a result of just four clubs filling out a COVID-19 safety plan," Mr Anderson said.

"We've all bent over backwards trying to get a game of footy on, but it's just not viable to run a competition with four clubs."

South Grafton Rebels, Coffs Harbour Comets, Macksville Sea Eagles and Dorrigo Valley Bellingen Magpies had all expressed their interest and submitted state enforced COVID safety plans but as numbers dropped, Anderson said there was little they could do.

"All seven clubs were invited to submit a safety plan and four clubs were ready to go," he said.

"I respect each clubs decision not to enter but we're disappointed with the end result."

The Grafton Ghosts were the Tooheys New Group 2 rugby league Shield winners after beating the Coffs Harbour Comets in 2019.

Grafton Ghosts president Gary Gillespie expressed his frustration towards Group 2 and NSW Rugby League over the process, but Anderson said he did everything he could to assist them.

"We're governed by the recommendations, the Grafton committee had asked us a number questions several weeks ago and we replied point by point with all the facts," Anderson said.

"The Ghosts a have received the same information as all clubs in community rugby league across NSW. They have been privy to Skype meetings and had the same recommendations."

While Anderson expressed his displeasure with Gillespie's remarks, he said he is "still looking forward to maintaining a good relationship with them" as they move forward.

"I wish Mr Gillespie all the best for the future and look forward to a long association with them as I enjoy going to games in Grafton."

As a number of clubs express interest in an under-18 competition, Anderson said the group is working on a way to get them out on the field in 2020.

The under-18s in Group 2 will be addressed in an effort for them to play the remainder of the season in conjunction with the Group 2 juniors," Anderson said.

"This will be a priority as we look to keep rugby league alive."

While Group 2 are still hashing out a number of details, Anderson said teams committed to the 2020 season could be presented with the opportunity to apply for the NRRRL competition.