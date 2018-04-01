Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 22-year-old man has been taken to Gladstone Hospital with a serious head injury after he was allegedly assaulted at a Toolooa home last night.
A 22-year-old man has been taken to Gladstone Hospital with a serious head injury after he was allegedly assaulted at a Toolooa home last night.
Crime

BREAKING: 22yo seriously assaulted at home, hospitalised

Sarah Steger
by
1st Apr 2018 8:47 AM | Updated: 9:37 AM

A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been taken to Gladstone Hospital with a serious head injury after he was allegedly assaulted at a Toolooa home last night.

About 9.40pm on Saturday police responded to reports of a group of people fighting on John Dory Dr.

The 000 call claimed "a large neighbourhood disturbance was going on", a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

Police will allege a number of people arrived at the victim's residence with a weapon in tow and assaulted the man before fleeing the home. Another resident witnessed the attack, according to police.

"Some injuries to a number of people were reported. One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries," the QPS spokeswoman said.

"It appears that there are four men and one female now assisting police with inquiries."

Police have not been able to take a victim statement yet due to the serious condition the hospitalised man is in.

It is understood the people involved were known to each other.

No one has been charged in relation to the incident and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

Related Items

ambulance assault attack crime editors picks fight hospital police
Gladstone Observer
CLARENCE+: Jessica's journey to help herself and others

CLARENCE+: Jessica's journey to help herself and others

People and Places Former Grafton Paralympic swimmer Jessica Smith reflects on the challenges of her past and how they are shaping her future

'We need to have a discussion' about nuclear energy: MP

'We need to have a discussion' about nuclear energy: MP

Environment Deputy Premier attends nuclear energy summit

Walker pulled out of national park

Walker pulled out of national park

Breaking Helicopter dispatched to rescue injured bushwalker

Grafton dancers set for somefling special

Grafton dancers set for somefling special

News Girls set to dance in national championships

Local Partners