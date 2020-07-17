Menu
The Westpac helicopter with NSW ambulance at the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Gwydir highway.
BREAKING: 73yo seriously injured in Gwydir Highway crash

Adam Hourigan
17th Jul 2020 4:36 PM
THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been called to a single vehicle accident on the Gwydir Highway earlier this afternoon.

The incident occurred approximately 60km east of Glen Innes, and it is believed the drive lost control of the car and collided with a tree.

The 73-year-old lady sustained multiple injuries, and was transported by the helicopter to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

She is currently listed in a serious condition.

Earlier in the week, the chopper was tasked a similar incident near Tabulam, where a single vehicle with three people crashed into a tree.

All three people managed to leave the car and only had minor injuries, and were taken by road ambulance to Lismore Hospital, with the helicopter returned to base.

car crash clarence roads gwydir highway westpac rescue helicopter service
Grafton Daily Examiner

