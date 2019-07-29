Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

BREAKING: Man crushed to death in workplace accident

Jorja McDonnell
by
29th Jul 2019 3:31 PM | Updated: 4:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HORROR death at Western Meat Exporters in Charleville has sparked a Workplace Health and Safety investigation.

Paramedics rushed to the Charleville goat and sheep abattoir when they received a call at 1.08pm that a 46-year-old employee and local had suffered critical injuries in a machinery incident.

Police arrived on the scene about 1.30pm and confirmed the employee died about two hours later.

Newscorp understands the worker was killed in a machine was designed to remove pelts from goats.

Police officers have cordoned off the meatworks and have locked down the site until the investigators arrive tomorrow.

The Charleville-based processing plant is Australia's largest goat abattoir and process tens of thousands of animals each week.

A man has died following an accident at Western Meat Exporters, Charleville.
A man has died following an accident at Western Meat Exporters, Charleville. Carly Everitt
A man has died following an accident at Western Meat Exporters, Charleville.
A man has died following an accident at Western Meat Exporters, Charleville. Carly Everitt
charleville editors picks emergency south west west queensland workplace health and safety

Top Stories

    SAD SONG: Thieves steal money destined for cancer patients

    premium_icon SAD SONG: Thieves steal money destined for cancer patients

    Crime He's raised more than $109,000 over the years, but robbery puts a big dent in his collection

    Valley population is 'hollowing out'

    premium_icon Valley population is 'hollowing out'

    News Young people leaving and retirees replacing them

    Petrol spill after two-car collision

    Petrol spill after two-car collision

    Breaking Emergency services attended the scene

    YOUR SAY: Why do young adults leave the Valley?

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: Why do young adults leave the Valley?

    Opinion Readers say there is one major reason young people leave