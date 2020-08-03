Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Action by the Gumbaynggirr Conservation Group in Bagawa State Forest this morning.
Action by the Gumbaynggirr Conservation Group in Bagawa State Forest this morning.
Breaking

BREAKING: Activists shut down logging in State Forest

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
3rd Aug 2020 8:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ACTIVISTS have put a stop to logging in Bagawa State Forest this morning.

The action by the Gumbaynggirr Conservation Group comes in response to growing concerns about the continued logging of State Forests following the horrendous summer bushfire season.

A spokesperson for the group said one individual is currently in a tree attached to two machines, preventing logging at the active Bagawa State Forest operation site, 40km North-West of Coffs Harbour.

It is the fourth time logging has been halted on the NSW Mid North Coast over the past six weeks by the GCG.

 

Action by the Gumbaynggirr Conservation Group in Bagawa State Forest this morning.
Action by the Gumbaynggirr Conservation Group in Bagawa State Forest this morning.

 

Bagawa state forest was affected by the devastating Liberation Trail Fire that burnt over 150,000 hectares of land in December 2019.

"Five million hectares of NSW forests burnt last summer and three billion animals were lost with them. We need every last patch of native forest left to refuge dislocated species, regulate our climate and grow into our future forests," the spokesperson said.

"This is a recovering forest. It's recovering from fires and ongoing historical logging from Forestry Corp. It's already home to Koalas, Yellow-bellied Gliders and Glossy Black Cockatoos - just imagine what it could become if Forestry Corporation left this recovering forest alone."

More to come …

More Stories

nsw state forests
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DEMAND ACTION: How to make pollies take notice

        premium_icon DEMAND ACTION: How to make pollies take notice

        Politics ‘The government needs to commit $30 to 40 million to the planning. If they don’t commit that, it’s pie in the sky and just another election promise.’

        • 3rd Aug 2020 8:00 AM
        Unlawful arrest claims in Grafton CBD police assault case

        premium_icon Unlawful arrest claims in Grafton CBD police assault case

        Crime Lawyer of man accused of violently assaulting police during an arrest claims police...

        Purse snatcher caused ‘significant distress’ court hears

        premium_icon Purse snatcher caused ‘significant distress’ court hears

        Crime Thief stole woman’s handbag at a Grafton pub to pay for his drug habit.

        Daily Catch-up: August 3, 2020

        Daily Catch-up: August 3, 2020

        News Find today's local fuel, weather, and other notices in one place!