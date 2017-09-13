34°
TRAGIC: Man suffers fatal heart attack, falls from bike off hill

Sarah Steger
by

UPDATE | 12.10pm AN ELDERLY man has tragically died at Agnes Water this morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the man was believed to be riding his bike near Captain Cook Dr when he suffered a heart attack and fell from his bike and off the edge of a hill, falling approximately one metre.

Paramedics were called to the scene about 10.56am and arrived to find the man unconscious.

Paramedics conducted CPR for over 30 minutes while a RACQ Rescue Helicopter made its way to the scene from Rockhampton. The chopper was turned around before arriving, about 11.35am.

The police spokeswoman said a report is currently being prepared for the coroner.

UPDATE | 11.40am: THREE teams of paramedics are on scene where an unconscious man is being treated after he reportedly fell off the edge of a hill.

A rescue helicopter is still en route to the incident at Agnes Water.

CPR has been ongoing for 30 minutes.

11.10am: PARAMEDICS are currently performing CPR on an unconscious person who has fallen off the edge of a hill near Captain Cook Dr.

The patient is reportedly an elderly man.

Queensland Ambulance Services and police were called to the scene at Agnes Water about 10.56am following reports of a person falling off the edge of a hill.

A QAS spokeswoman said she believes bystanders are watching as paramedics try to resuscitate the man.

"A rescue helicopter is on its way," she added.

CPR has been under way for the last 20 minutes.

Updates to follow.

