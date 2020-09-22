Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics transport Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons to a nearby ambulance.
Paramedics transport Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons to a nearby ambulance. Adam Hourigan
News

BREAKING: Ambulance called after Mayoral vote

TIM JARRETT
Adam Hourigan
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
22nd Sep 2020 1:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MAYOR Jim Simmons has suffered an apparent medical episode shortly after being returned as Mayor for an extra year.

The Clarence Valley Council live stream of the extraordinary meeting was immediately stopped as the general manager Ashley Lindsay rushed to his side.

Councillors had swung in strongly behind the Mayor, voting 8 - 1 for Mr Simmons over challenger Karen Toms.

Jason Kingsley was re-elected as Deputy Mayor 7 - 1 over Greg Clancy with Cr Debrah Novak abstaining.

Mr Lindsay said Mr Simmons had been in hospital that morning and after the vote appeared to faint and become disoriented. 

He said they had tried to call an ambulance for the Mayor before the vote but he refused. 

Mr Simmons was taken to hospital via ambulance some time later and was sitting up and talking as he was wheeled from the chambers, giving onlookers the thumbs up on the way out. 

More Stories

clarence valley council
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: When next stage of highway opens

        Premium Content REVEALED: When next stage of highway opens

        News MOTORISTS are set to enjoy nine more kilometres of dual carriageway as the Pacific Highway upgrade continues to make strides.

        Council give warning to junk mail distributors

        Premium Content Council give warning to junk mail distributors

        News People distributing catalogues to properties have been placed on notice by Clarence...

        WHAT ABOUT US? Clarence excluded from border expansion

        Premium Content WHAT ABOUT US? Clarence excluded from border expansion

        Health Queensland Premier widens border exemptions, but there’s bad news for those in the...

        AFL NORTH COAST: Bullish Breakers leapfrog Saints

        Premium Content AFL NORTH COAST: Bullish Breakers leapfrog Saints

        AFL Coffs Harbour return to the top two as Grafton seal historic grand final berth