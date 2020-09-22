BREAKING: Ambulance called after Mayoral vote

MAYOR Jim Simmons has suffered an apparent medical episode shortly after being returned as Mayor for an extra year.

The Clarence Valley Council live stream of the extraordinary meeting was immediately stopped as the general manager Ashley Lindsay rushed to his side.

Councillors had swung in strongly behind the Mayor, voting 8 - 1 for Mr Simmons over challenger Karen Toms.

Jason Kingsley was re-elected as Deputy Mayor 7 - 1 over Greg Clancy with Cr Debrah Novak abstaining.

Mr Lindsay said Mr Simmons had been in hospital that morning and after the vote appeared to faint and become disoriented.

He said they had tried to call an ambulance for the Mayor before the vote but he refused.

Mr Simmons was taken to hospital via ambulance some time later and was sitting up and talking as he was wheeled from the chambers, giving onlookers the thumbs up on the way out.