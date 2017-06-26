23°
BREAKING: Are you Maclean's millionaire?

Adam Hourigan
| 26th Jun 2017 3:58 PM
Lotto tickets at Banora p[oint Newsagency. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News
Lotto tickets at Banora p[oint Newsagency. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News John Gass

A Maclean resident or visitor is walking around without a clue that they won division one in the weekend's Saturday Lotto $21 Million Superdraw.

Since the winning ticket was unregistered, NSW Lotteries can only wait and wonder when the winner will check their ticket and realise they're $1.4 million richer.

Their entry was one of 15 nationally, and one of five in New South Wales, that won a share of the Saturday Lotto $21 Million Superdraw draw 3749 on Saturday 24 June 2017.

Maclean's mystery winner purchased their unregistered entry from Maclean Newsagency.

As it was not registered to a Players Club card, officials have no contact details for the winner to reach them to break the news about their prize.

Maclean Newsagency manager Jeremiah Fear said the outlet was celebrating selling another division one winning entry.

"It's exciting to know we've made another one of our customers a millionaire!" he exclaimed.

"If you're our mystery winner, whatever you do, don't lose your ticket!"

Tatts spokesperson Matt Hart said he hoped it wouldn't be long before Maclean's winner made moves to claim their prize.

"What a welcome surprise $1.4 million would make at the start of the working week!" he said.

"Trouble is, all we can do is wait for the winner to check their ticket and discover their division one news for themselves.

"That's why we're urging all Saturday Lotto players who bought an entry in MacLean to check their tickets without delay to see if they're the unsuspecting winner.

"If you discover you're holding the division one winning entry, please phone 131 868 as soon as possible so that we can help you claim your prize!"

NSW Lotteries reminds players of the importance of registering their tickets to a Players Club card so all of their prizes are secure and they can be contacted directly with the good news of a big win.

The six winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 3749 on Saturday 24 June 2017 were 29, 43, 5, 13, 32 and 1. The supplementary numbers were 40 and 38.

Across Australia there were 15 division one winning entries in the $21 Million Superdraw, with each taking home a division one prize of $1.4 million. The winning entries included five from New South Wales, two from Queensland, two from Victoria, one from South Australia, two from the Northern Territory and three from Western Australia.

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 404 so far this financial year, including 114 won by NSW Lotteries customers.

