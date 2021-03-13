Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police at the petrol station.
Police at the petrol station.
News

BREAKING: Armed hold up at petrol station

Janine Watson
13th Mar 2021 5:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

There is a large police presence in Woolgoolga this afternoon.

The Advocate understands there has been an armed hold up at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga on Clarence Street.

The station also houses a PieFace store.

The petrol station is located just north of Woolworths on the way out of town.

Police at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga on Saturday afternoon (March 13).
Police at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga on Saturday afternoon (March 13).

Meet the team:Coffs Coast Advocate free morning tea

There is police tape around the petrol station and people are being interviewed.

The incident happened around 4pm.

Police at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga on Saturday afternoon (March 13).
Police at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga on Saturday afternoon (March 13).

More details to come

Don't forget:Activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription now

Be the first to know...news that matters direct to your inbox:Sign up for email alerts

hold up woolgoolga
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warnings for jetskis to stay safe this weekend

        Premium Content Warnings for jetskis to stay safe this weekend

        News With more people than ever on jetskis on the water, it’s time to make sure you’re being safe

        Dramatic truck fire closes section of Pacific Highway

        Premium Content Dramatic truck fire closes section of Pacific Highway

        News Images as B-double fire lights up the early morning heading north

        Daily Catch-Up: March 13, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: March 13, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        ‘Enough is enough’: Canberra crisis prompts Coffs action

        Premium Content ‘Enough is enough’: Canberra crisis prompts Coffs action

        News ‘Women are tired of being hurt at work, at home and on the street’