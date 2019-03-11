Armed man in police custody after business stand-off

Police are attending a business in Paget.

UPDATE 11AM: POLICE have taken a man armed with a gun into custody.

No one has reportedly been injured in the incident.

UPDATE 10.50AM: DETECTIVES from Mackay CIB have arrived at the scene of a developing siege situation at Paget.

Police have blocked access to Caterpillar Drive at Paget via both Farrellys Road the Turbo Drive.

The man remains inside the business, which has been identified as Global Food & Wine Distribution, armed with a handgun.

Police are continuing to negotiate with the man, who is understood to be an ex-employee of the business.

UPDATE 10.40AM: POLICE are blocking access to Caterpillar Drive at Paget as negotiations with a man armed with a gun continue.

Daily Mercury reporters at the scene say seven police cars are on scene and have blocked access via Farrellys Road.

The man has taken hostages.

Six employees are waiting in an exclusion zone outside the business and Queensland Ambulance Service have arrived on scene.

BREAKING 10.30AM: MULTIPLE police crews are responding to a reports of an armed man at a Paget business.

Initial reports indicate a man with white hair and a white beard has presented at a business on Caterpillar Drive armed with a handgun.

The man is reportedly in the front office of the business with the manager.

All other employees are evacuating.

Police crews are reportedly 'vesting up' on their way to the incident.

More to come.