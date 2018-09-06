Menu
Offbeat

BREAKING: Army called to Bundy after military weapon found

Sarah Steger
by
5th Sep 2018 5:18 PM

THE Royal Australian Army Ordnance Corps will land in the Rum City today, after a military weapon was found at a Bundaberg Region waste station.

Bundaberg police Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry said a member of the public discovered the mortar shell at the Meadowvale Waste Management Facility today.

The waste station was subsequently closed for safety purposes and will remain so until the Army Ordinance Response technicians, expected to arrive tomorrow, deem the area safe.

Sergeant McGarry told the NewsMail police believed the artillery weapon was "fully expended and unearthed".

"We think it's completely inactive," he said.

Mortar shells fire explosive shells known as mortar bombs at close targets. The artillery weapon's short barrel has a short range that fires mortar bombs at a low speed into the air to hit its target.

Inquiries into how the weapon came to be at the waste station are ongoing.

Bundaberg News Mail

