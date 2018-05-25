Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Breaking Bad series re-cap
Celebrity

Breaking Bad star’s glorious Twitter gaffe

by Julia Corderoy
25th May 2018 5:33 AM

ISN'T it just adorable when your parents try and use social media?

In this weeks episode of Baby Boomer versus technology, Dean Norris - who is known for his portrayal of DEA agent Hank Schrader on the AMC series Breaking Bad - accidentally tweeted "sex gifs" to his more than 520,000 followers when he was presumably just trying to innocently, and privately, search Twitter for raunchy pictures.

 

What does this mean? Picture: Twitter
What does this mean? Picture: Twitter

Needless to say, Norris' spectacular Twitter fail has sent the social media platform into a frenzy, whose users think it is absolutely hilarious.

The tweet, which was posted yesterday, has still not been deleted - so it is not known whether Norris meant to tweet it or if he is aware he made the embarrassing gaffe.

Regardless, it seems to be exactly what people needed this week. So for that, Mr Norris, we thank you.

 

 

Related Items

breaking bad dean norris editors picks gaffe twitter
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Building industry skyrockets with DA approval spike

    premium_icon Building industry skyrockets with DA approval spike

    News CLARENCE Valley DA approvals for 2017/18 financial year went beyond the magic $100 million mark this week - more than four times the amount last year.

    NBN ‘kills’ plans for 100mbps to homes

    NBN ‘kills’ plans for 100mbps to homes

    Technology The cost of that incremental capacity starts to double, quadruple.

    Sweat it out to help others fight demons

    premium_icon Sweat it out to help others fight demons

    Sport FORMER professional cricketer gets behind 24hr treadmill challenge.

    Former MP outlines new rescue package for unpaid subbies

    premium_icon Former MP outlines new rescue package for unpaid subbies

    Politics Plan to pay contractors with slugging tax payers revealed.

    Local Partners