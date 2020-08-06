BREAKING: Brazen armed robbery at CBD pharmacy

POLICE are investigating the brazen armed robbery of a popular Coffs Harbour pharmacy.

Initial reports indicate that between 5.30am and 6.30am officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were called to Park Ave Pharmacy following reports of an armed robbery.

Witnesses described seeing a number of marked and unmarked police cars on the scene which is just across the road from the bustling Woolworths supermarket.

Park Avenue Pharmacy after a suspected robbery on Wednesday, August 5.

The premises was taped off to the public as police continued their investigations.

MORE TO COME.