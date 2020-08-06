BREAKING: Brazen armed robbery at CBD pharmacy
POLICE are investigating the brazen armed robbery of a popular Coffs Harbour pharmacy.
Initial reports indicate that between 5.30am and 6.30am officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were called to Park Ave Pharmacy following reports of an armed robbery.
Witnesses described seeing a number of marked and unmarked police cars on the scene which is just across the road from the bustling Woolworths supermarket.
The premises was taped off to the public as police continued their investigations.
MORE TO COME.