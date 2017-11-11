Menu
BREAKING: Two car accidents in the Clarence Valley

Two people have been involved in the accident.
Jenna Thompson
2PM:  A CAR has crashed into a tree at Tucabia shortly after midday with two people injured. 

The single-vehicle accident occurred along Lower Coldstream Road, Tucabia with one woman currently being attended to at the scene. 

A second person involved in the accident, a child, has been taken to Coffs Harbour hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

A second car accident has occurred near Woombah on Banana Road earlier this afternoon. It is believed an elderly gentleman was involved in the incident. 

Topics:  breaking news car accident tucabia

