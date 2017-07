Emergency services have responded to a collision in South Grafton.

UPDATE: Traffic has returned to normal following an earlier collision between a car and a truck near Heber St on the Pacific Hwy.

EARLIER: NORTHBOUND traffic has been disrupted by a collision between a truck and a car in South Grafton this morning.

Emergency services and RMS responded to the crash on the Pacific Hwy near the Matilda Service Station at Heber St around 10am this morning.

LiveTraffic NSW advises motorists to exercise caution.

LiveTraffic NSW Map of collision in South Grafton

More to come.