Woman injured in car crash at Clarenza

A 70-YEAR-OLD woman has been injured and believed to be in a serious condition after a single vehicle crash on the Pacific Hwy at South Grafton near Clarenza this morning.
Grafton Highway Patrol Sergeant Jarrod French said police, ambulance, SES crews, Fire and Rescue NSW responded to the collision at about 7.45am this morning near Centenary Dr.
"A white Camry sedan, driven by a 70-year-old female, was heading south and has left the road just after Centenary Drive and crashed into a culvert," he said.
"The female was trapped for about 45 minutes until she was released by emergency services and taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for her injuries which are unknown at this stage but she is believed to be in a serious condition."
Southbound traffic on the Pacific Hwy is currently closed, with a diversion in place along Centenary Dr.
MORE TO COME.