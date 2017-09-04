Woman injured in car crash at Clarenza

Scene of a single vehicle accident on the Pacific Hwy at Clarenza.

Although I’ve moved around a bit, I’m a Queensland girl at heart with a love of the ocean and the mighty maroons. Since moving to Grafton earlier this year I have fallen in love with the Valley lifestyle. The best part of my job here is getting to know the locals and putting their stories on paper; there is always something going on and so many people with interesting tales to tell.

A 70-YEAR-OLD woman has been injured and believed to be in a serious condition after a single vehicle crash on the Pacific Hwy at South Grafton near Clarenza this morning.

Grafton Highway Patrol Sergeant Jarrod French said police, ambulance, SES crews, Fire and Rescue NSW responded to the collision at about 7.45am this morning near Centenary Dr.

"A white Camry sedan, driven by a 70-year-old female, was heading south and has left the road just after Centenary Drive and crashed into a culvert," he said.

"The female was trapped for about 45 minutes until she was released by emergency services and taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for her injuries which are unknown at this stage but she is believed to be in a serious condition."

Location of a car collision on the Pacific Hwy at Clarenza that has closed the southbound lane. Live Traffic NSW



Southbound traffic on the Pacific Hwy is currently closed, with a diversion in place along Centenary Dr.

MORE TO COME.