29°
News

Woman injured in car crash at Clarenza

Scene of a single vehicle accident on the Pacific Hwy at Clarenza.
Scene of a single vehicle accident on the Pacific Hwy at Clarenza. Clair Morton
Clair Morton
by

A 70-YEAR-OLD woman has been injured and believed to be in a serious condition after a single vehicle crash on the Pacific Hwy at South Grafton near Clarenza this morning.

Grafton Highway Patrol Sergeant Jarrod French said police, ambulance, SES crews, Fire and Rescue NSW responded to the collision at about 7.45am this morning near Centenary Dr.

"A white Camry sedan, driven by a 70-year-old female, was heading south and has left the road just after Centenary Drive and crashed into a culvert," he said.

"The female was trapped for about 45 minutes until she was released by emergency services and taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for her injuries which are unknown at this stage but she is believed to be in a serious condition."

Location of a car collision on the Pacific Hwy at Clarenza that has closed the southbound lane.
Location of a car collision on the Pacific Hwy at Clarenza that has closed the southbound lane. Live Traffic NSW


Southbound traffic on the Pacific Hwy is currently closed, with a diversion in place along Centenary Dr.

MORE TO COME.

Grafton Daily Examiner
3000 child care staff to walk off the job in fight for pay

3000 child care staff to walk off the job in fight for pay

AUSTRALIA’S largest childcare centres strike next week will force thousands of parents across the country to arrange pick-up of their kids in the middle of the...

  • News

  • 4th Sep 2017 9:07 AM

Local children get grubby on national TV

ENTHUSIASTIC: Arlian Ecker of Ballina as Plastic-Free Boy with Dirtgitl in Get Grubby TV.

Get Grubby TV premieres this monday on ABC KIDS

No end in sight to sunny days for the week

No rain predicted for the Northern Rivers this week

Beautiful weather for Father's Day weekend to be followed by more

Weekend penalty rates slashed under union deal

Some workers will lose $8 per hour in Sunday penalty rates.

Local Partners