Driver escapes injury in Summerland Way roll-over

EMERGENCY SERVICES: Generic Police file photo. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL3
Jarrard Potter
EMERGENCY services have responded to a car roll-over on the Summerland Way in the Whiporie area this morning.

Traffic is affected in both directions by the collision, approximately 40km south of Casino.

Police said emergency services arrived on scene to find the car on its side on the Summerland Way near Main Camp Rd,  about 30km south of Casino.

The driver of the vehicle, according to police, managed to free himself from the vehicle.

It is understood the man was the only occupant in the car.

According to Live Traffic NSW the collision happened about 7am.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and reduce their speed in the area.

