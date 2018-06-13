Menu
Ambulance crews attended to a woman injured in a single vehicle crash in South Grafton at about 8.40am on Wednesday, 13th June, 2018.
Breaking

BREAKING: Car crashes into pole in South Grafton

Bill North
by
13th Jun 2018 8:56 AM

UPDATE, 9.30am: A woman has been transported by the Westpac Rescue Life Saver Helicopter.

The crash occurred on Rushforth Road, with the car hitting a pole at the intersection with Tyson St, and coming to rest next to a fence adjoining South Grafton High School's back oval near the new Clarence Valley Council depot.

Clarence Valley Council workers have put traffic control in place.

Police and fire crews are keeping people away from a live wire which is down in the area. Essential Energy is on the scene to alleviate the issue.

ORIGINAL STORY: Ambulance crews are attending to a female patient after a single-vehicle crash in South Grafton this morning.

According a NSW Ambulance Media spokesperson emergency services were called to the scene on Rushforth Rd at 8.40am.

"We received reports of a car going into a power pole before it slid into a fence," the spokesperson said.

"Ambulance crews have just arrived on scene and do have a female patient who is going in and out of consciousness.

"There were two children in the car who at this stage are believed to be uninjured."

More to come.

