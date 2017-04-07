BREAKING: Car in water on Summerland Way

Ambulance services at the scene of a car accident at Myrtle Creek

Friday 2.50pm: MEDIA for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter have confirmed they were tasked to the scene but the job was cancelled shortly afterwards.

"We were called off as all occupants were walking and road emergency services are looking after them," a spokesman said.

"We then returned to base."

Friday 2.25pm: REPORTS are coming through of a single car that has gone into floodwater near Myrtle Creek on the Summerland Way at Clearfield Road

Ambulance media have confirmed a call was made at 1.45pm of a car which at gone into water.

The location where a car has gone into water on Summerland Way. Google Maps

Emergency services including the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter have been called to the scene.

Traffic has been affected southbound.

More details as they come to hand