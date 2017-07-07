Woman in a stable condition after car rollover

UPDATE, 1.30PM: A WOMAN in her thirties has been transported to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition following a single car crash on the Clarence Way.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter landed in a nearby oval to transport the 35-year-old, who was reported trapped and has since been extricated and treated for injuries.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are responding to a single car rollover near Copmanhurst.



According to an Ambulance NSW spokesman, paramedics were called to reports of a vehicle which had veered off Old Copmanhurst Rd about 9.30am.



It is believed the Westpac Rescue Life Saver Helicopter has been dispatched to assist one of two patients currently trapped by confinement in the car, for suspected shoulder and chest injuries.



The second patient is believed to have escaped with minor injuries.



More information as it comes.



