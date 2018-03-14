Menu
Traffic is backing up after a b-double jack-knifed on the Pacific Highway at Tabbimoble.
Car, B-double truck collision blocks Pacific Highway

Jarrard Potter
14th Mar 2018 4:57 PM

A COLLISION between a B-double truck and a car near Tabbimoble has closed the Pacific Highway in both directions.

Initial reports indicate the truck has jack-knifed across two lanes of highway traffic, with HAZMAT teams deployed to clean up a large diesel spill and a heavy tow truck to move the truck.

NSW Ambulance were called at 5.20pm and paramedics are currently on scene, with one patient suffering a cut to his face. 

The crash occurred around 5.20pm this afternoon near Tullymorgan-Jackybulbin Rd.

 

Live Traffic NSW is reporting the Pacific Highway is closed in both directions following a truck and car crash.
Live Traffic NSW advises motorists to take another route and expect delays.

Southbound motorists are advised to detour from Ballina on to Bruxner Hwy via Lismore and Casino, then Summerland Way to Grafton. Northbound motorists will be detoured on to Summerland Way at Grafton then on Bruxner Hwy via Casino and Lismore. The diversion is expected to add around 35 minutes of travel time.

Grafton Daily Examiner
