Truck rolls over after collision with car on Gwydir Hwy

A TRUCK and dog trailer rolled off the Gwydir Hwy and onto the cycle pathway near Friars Ln this morning after a collision with a car.

Traffic was delayed in both directions as emergency services responded to the collision at about 8am this morning.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Chief Inspector Shari Allison said a white Commodore driven by a male aged in his mid-50s was waiting to turn right into Friars Ln, with a number of cars moving around the Commodore and continued heading west.

"For some reason they all suddenly stopped, and a truck and dog trailer that was behind the cars and was also attempting to overtake the turning Commodore had to slam on their brakes," Insp Allison said.

"As a result a second truck had to take evasive action which caused the driver to cross onto the wrong side of the road and collide with the Commodore."

Insp Allison said there were no serious injuries to either the driver of the Commodore or the truck, but both vehicles suffered extensive damage.

A witness who was driving to work said the truck was heading west out of Grafton when it collided with a car turning into Friars Ln.

"A car was turning into Friars Lane and the traffic was banking up behind it while it was waiting for a break in traffic," the witness said.

"Two truck and dog trucks came up, and the first one tried to avoid the stopped cars and went around and the second one hit the turning car as it was turning off the highway. It went across both lanes, hitting the car and then it went down into the ditch."