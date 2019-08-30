Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services respond to a collision between a truck and a car on the Pacific Highway near South Grafton.
Emergency services respond to a collision between a truck and a car on the Pacific Highway near South Grafton. TIM JARRETT
Breaking

One injured in highway car, truck crash

Jarrard Potter
by
30th Aug 2019 9:09 AM

THE site of a collision between a truck and a car on the Pacific Highway at Heber St, South Grafton, has now been cleared after emergency services responded to the crash earlier this morning.

The crash occurred around 9am this morning, and initial reports indicate one person is trapped in the crash, with SES crews working with NSW Ambulance paramedics to remove the person.

Reports from the scene indicate the elderly male driver of the car has now been removed from the vehicle and is being treated by paramedics.

Live Traffic NSW reports traffic is impacted in both directions on the highway. One lane of the highway is currently open with traffic control in place at the scene.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area.

editors picks emergency services live traffic nsw pacific highway
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Bushfire outlook not good for the Valley

    premium_icon Bushfire outlook not good for the Valley

    Environment AFTER a very warm and dry start to the year, the bushfire season could be a busy one for our firefighters, according to a new report

    • 30th Aug 2019 9:02 AM
    Southern Downs' plans to take Clarence River water

    premium_icon Southern Downs' plans to take Clarence River water

    Council News Controversial pipeline enters next stage of planning.

    Wooli about to give a quality weekend to some special kids

    premium_icon Wooli about to give a quality weekend to some special kids

    News For 13 years Wooli has welcomed some very special kids.

    Sydney Big Bash stars to tour regional NSW

    premium_icon Sydney Big Bash stars to tour regional NSW

    Cricket High profile stars from the Sixers and Thunder will take part.