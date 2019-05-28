Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INVESTIGATION: Police are searching a red Suzuki Swift that is connected to an alleged road rage shooting this morning.
INVESTIGATION: Police are searching a red Suzuki Swift that is connected to an alleged road rage shooting this morning. Mike Knott
Breaking

BREAKING: Car window allegedly shot at, car intercepted

Carolyn Booth
by
28th May 2019 9:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating allegations that a shot was fired at a car window this morning, with police intercepting a vehicle near the Wyper Park Scout Camp.

Police confirmed they are speaking to the drivers of two cars reportedly involved in the incident.

Reported as a road rage incident, the car window was allegedly shot out around the Maroondan area, with police intercepting a car along Childers Rd.

A witness told the NewsMail she noticed a police car flew past Childers Rd with lights and sirens just before pulling over and searching a red Suzuki Swift near the Wyper Park Scout Camp.

Police confirmed they are speaking with both drivers in an attempt to work out exactly what happened.

More details to come.Wyper 

More Stories

car crime shooting wyper scout camp
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Clarence Valley residents spend big on pokies

    premium_icon Clarence Valley residents spend big on pokies

    News Statistics have revealed just how much Clarence Valley residents are putting into poker machines

    HEAR THIS: Wireless earphones with best news deal offer

    HEAR THIS: Wireless earphones with best news deal offer

    News The Jabra Active Elite 65t feature excellent sound, connectivity

    Aussie citizenship is like Christmas for Michael

    Aussie citizenship is like Christmas for Michael

    News He had no idea how long it would take to realise his dream

    Gorman cashes in for merciless Ghosts

    premium_icon Gorman cashes in for merciless Ghosts

    Rugby League Grafton winger scores four tries on back of middle men effort