Police on scene at Stockland Rockhampton
Police on scene at Stockland Rockhampton Amber Hooker
News

Police break car window at Stockland to rescue child

Shayla Bulloch
by
24th Jul 2018 11:10 AM | Updated: 11:45 AM

UPDATE 11.45am: POLICE forced entry to a vehicle in Rockhampton this morning after an infant was locked inside.

A spokesperson from Queensland Police Service confirmed officers broke the window of the car around 11am after a child was locked inside and vomiting.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the car park at Stockland Rockhampton and assessed the child briefly before leaving them in the care of their family.

Emergency crews have since left the scene.

BREAKING: POLICE are on scene where an infant has been rescued from a locked car at a Rockhampton shopping centre.

Initial reports indicate the window of a vehicle in the Stockland Rockhampton car park was smashed to rescue a child around 11am.

Queensland Police Service are on scene in an area near the escalators at the Kmart end of the centre.

QAS have also been called to the scene where the child was previously "vomiting inside the car and a bit upset".

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

