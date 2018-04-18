Menu
Crime

CCC charge former Ipswich council CEO and wife with corruption

18th Apr 2018 5:18 PM

UPDATE: Former Ipswich City Council CEO Carl Wulff and his wife Sharon Oxenbridge have been hit with further corruption charges.

The Crime and Corruption Commission today charged Mr Wulff, 66, and Ms Oxenbridge, 51, with one count each of official corruption.

The CCC will allege the couple received a total of 20 separate corrupt payments, totalling $104,000, related to contracts for Ipswich City Council in 2012 and 2013.

They will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on April 23.

Both were previously charged by the CCC in October 2017.

 

EARLIER:

A 66-year-old Springfield man and a 51-year-old Springfield woman were each served today with a notice to appear in court following an ongoing Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) investigation.

The CCC will allege in court that the couple received a total of 20 separate corrupt payments, totalling $104,000, related to contracts for Ipswich City Council during 2012 and 2013.

Both are expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on April 23 to face one charge each of official corruption contrary to section 87(1)(a) of the criminal code.

The man and the woman were previously charged by the CCC in October 2017.

As the CCC's investigation remains ongoing, and this matter is now before the court, the CCC is unable to comment further.

ccc corruption editors picks ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

