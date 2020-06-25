Menu
Crime scene on Brae St at The Range.
BREAKING: Charges laid in Rocky mum’s alleged murder

Kaitlyn Smith
25th Jun 2020 9:42 AM | Updated: 10:46 AM
THE estranged husband of deceased Rockhampton woman Karen Gilliland has today been charged following the alleged fatal stabbing on Tuesday night.

Nigel Gilliland is expected to face Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning on one count each of murder relating to domestic violence and entering premises with intent.

Karen Gilliland, 42, was tragically stabbed to death in her Brae Street, The Range, Rockhampton home on Tuesday, 23 June, 2020.
It will be alleged the 45-year-old stabbed Ms Gilliland multiple times in both her neck and abdomen during the attack before fleeing the scene.

The tragic incident unfolded just after 6pm in front of the couple's two young daughters at a Brae St address.

Mr Gillilan was captured following an hours-long manhunt that same evening, with police eventually detaining the man in nearby bushland on Penlington St.

 

Investigators at the site of an alleged murder in Brae St South Rockhampton
He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital where he underwent surgery for suspected self-inflicted injuries.

Police were yesterday waiting to speak with the man to determined whether he would face charges.

More to come.

