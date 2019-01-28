Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STABBING: A man has been charged with attempted murder and wounding after an altercation on Friday night left a man in a serious condition.
STABBING: A man has been charged with attempted murder and wounding after an altercation on Friday night left a man in a serious condition. Rob Williams
News

Charges laid over Bundaberg North stabbing

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
28th Jan 2019 8:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Bundaberg North on Friday night.

It is alleged a domestic disturbance between a 20-year-old man and a woman occurred at a home on Station St about 10.30pm.

Police believe the man armed himself with a knife before a 38-year-old man intervened and a physical altercation broke out between them.

The 38-year-old man received serious stab wounds to the chest and remains in a serious condition at Bundaberg Hospital.

The 20-year-old man also spent a period of time at the hospital as a result of multiple injuries sustained during the altercation, and has since been charged with attempted murder and wounding.

He is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court tomorrow.

attempted murder bundaberg north stabbing wounding
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Crash remains a mystery

    Crash remains a mystery

    Breaking SES trucks on route to crash site

    UPDATE: Have you seen missing Grafton girl?

    UPDATE: Have you seen missing Grafton girl?

    News Police asking for assistance

    Baby birth rates bumping up

    premium_icon Baby birth rates bumping up

    Health Find out which area has the most babies according to ABS

    1 in 3 Aussies targeted by trolls as attacks enter real life

    premium_icon 1 in 3 Aussies targeted by trolls as attacks enter real life

    Crime Enabling a troll results in abuse and violence - it's time to stop