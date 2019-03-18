Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough House Fire - Firefighters worked to control the blaze after a raging fire gutted a house on Albert St.
Maryborough House Fire - Firefighters worked to control the blaze after a raging fire gutted a house on Albert St. Cody Fox
News

BREAKING: Child charged with arson over M'boro house fire

Carlie Walker
by
18th Mar 2019 1:54 PM | Updated: 4:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHILD has been been charged with arson after a fire destroyed a home in Maryborough on Saturday.

The 12-year-old boy appeared before Maryborough Children's Court today.

In addition to arson, he was also charged with entering with intent, contravening a police order and obstructing police.

FULL STORY: House gutted by fire in Maryborough

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said the contravening charge came about because the boy allegedly refused to let police access his phone.

The boy was remanded in custody and will appear in court again on March 26.

More Stories

editors picks fccrime fcfire fcpolice maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Country star writes special verse for Grafton

    Country star writes special verse for Grafton

    News John Williamson pens three verses in reaction to Christchurch terrorist attack

    • 18th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
    Good fruit and great service rewarded for our Farmer Lou

    premium_icon Good fruit and great service rewarded for our Farmer Lou

    Business Community service award for popular fruit shop owner

    • 18th Mar 2019 3:22 PM
    Police raid NSW homes of massacre terrorist’s family

    premium_icon Police raid NSW homes of massacre terrorist’s family

    Crime Raids have hit Australian terrorist's family homes

    REVEALED: Australia's most future-proof tradie jobs

    premium_icon REVEALED: Australia's most future-proof tradie jobs

    Careers These blue collar industries have been forecast for high job growth