BREAKING: Clarence Valley Council has a new GM

THE new general manager of the Clarence Valley Council has been announced, and it's a familiar face.

It has been confirmed former director of corporate Ashley Lindsay will take on the top role.

Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons said Mr Lindsay had already demonstrated his commitment to the Clarence Valley and to the council over many years.

"He was originally employed with the then Maclean Shire Council and has held senior positions with the Clarence Valley Council since amalgamation and has been acting general manager of this council since March," Mr Simmons said.

"In that short period Mr Lindsay has demonstrated he has the skills to address council's financial position, to develop a better working environment for council staff and to engage more effectively with the community.

"He has won the trust and support of the elected council. He will be a fine leader of the organisation."