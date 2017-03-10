31°
BREAKING: Council general manager resigns

Tim Howard
| 10th Mar 2017 5:29 PM
Scott Greensill
Scott Greensill Contributed

THE CLARENCE Valley Council is looking for a new general manager after Scott Greensill officially resigned on Friday.

The announcement, made in a press release at 4pm on Friday, said Mr Greensill's resignation came into effect at 5pm that afternoon.

His resignation comes a week after an extraordinary council meeting called to consider a mayoral minute on the general manager's employment contract.

Council moved into confidential session to discuss the matter and in open council voted to keep the resolution confidential.

Prior to the meeting the council revealed Mr Greensill had applied for sick leave until March 13.

Mayor Jim Simmons refused to comment on questions about any payout for Mr Greensill.

He thanked Mr Greensill for his five years of service to the Clarence Valley Council.

"His focus has always been on improving the long-term financial sustainability of the council, and I thank him for his committed service and strategic directions," Mr Simmons said.

The acting general manager Ashley Lindsay said the council would ask for assistance from Local Government NSW to prepare a report for the April council meeting seeking guidance on the recruitment procedure for a new general manager.

Mr Lindsay said the recuitment process could take at least two months from the April meeting date.

In the release Mr Greensill said he had enjoyed his time at the council and it was time to move on.

He did not to reply to a phone call requesting comment after the announcement.

Of the other seven councillors, only Cr Karen Toms made a comment on the resignation.

"The general manager was an employee until late this afternoon. I believe his decision is in the best interest for the council and the Clarence Valley," she said.

"It would not be appropriate for me to make further comments on his resignation."

Crs Peter Ellem and Greg Clancy did not comment and the others were not available on Friday afternoon.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence valley council editors picks general manager resigns scott greensill

