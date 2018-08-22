Menu
The Bruce Highway is shut in Bloomsbury due to a crash
BREAKING: Critical injuries in Bruce Highway crash

Madura Mccormack
by
22nd Aug 2018 8:26 AM

UPDATE 8.30am: THE BRUCE Highway between Bloomsbury and Mackay remains closed in both directions after a serious crash between a truck and a car this morning. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson has confirmed only one person has been taken to hospital from the Bloomsbury crash.

A man in his 50s was transported to Mackay Base Hospital with minor injuries in a stable condition.

Forensic crash investigators are attending the scene. 

INITIAL: A PERSON has suffered critical injuries after a truck and car collision about 11km south of Bloomsbury this morning.

Emergency services are on scene on the Bruce Highway near the intersection with Porters Rd, after a truck and car collided about 7.30am.

A Queensland Police spokesman said there are reports a car may be on fire on the side of the road.

The crash is understood to be very serious, with the highway expected to be blocked for hours.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said a person is in critical condition and a man in his 50s has suffered minor injuries.

More to come.

