Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WARNING: A crocodile has been spotted at Lamberts Beach.
WARNING: A crocodile has been spotted at Lamberts Beach. inge hansen
Breaking

BREAKING: Croc closes popular Mackay swimming spot

Rainee Shepperson
by
15th Jan 2019 4:22 PM

A CROCODILE has been spotted at Lamberts Beach, Mackay.

The beach is now closed and Surf Life Saving Qld is urging all swimmers to stay away from the beach until further notice.

This sighting comes after four other crocodiles were spotted across the region in recent days.

The crocodiles were seen at Cape Hillsborough, Eimeo Beach, the Mackay Marina and Slade Point.

If you see a crocodile, be crocwise and report the sighting to Queensland Environment on 1300 130 372.

crocodile sighting crocwise editors picks lamberts beach mackay beaches surf life savers queensland
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Tributes begin to flow for ailing Brooms Head icon

    Tributes begin to flow for ailing Brooms Head icon

    News COMMUNITY react to news of ailing brumby in his final days.

    DASHCAM: High speed pursuit ends on a child's scooter

    premium_icon DASHCAM: High speed pursuit ends on a child's scooter

    Crime Driver captures footage of stolen vehicle pursuit ... twice!

    It's going to get very hot

    premium_icon It's going to get very hot

    Weather Heatwave to hit by the weekend

    Traffic delayed as workers clean up 500m oil spill

    premium_icon Traffic delayed as workers clean up 500m oil spill

    News An oil spill has caused traffic delays for highway traffic.