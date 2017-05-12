Doug Anthony All Stars to play Saraton

The Doug Anthony All Stars will be appearing at Grafton's Saraton Theatre on July 16. Tickets go on sale this Tuesday, May 16, 10am.

THIS year's post Maclean Cup entertainment will be a riot if the comedy masters of mayhem the Doug Anthony All-Stars have anything to do with.

And they will because they are taking to the stage that evening at Grafton's Saraton Theatre.

The live and wicked stage show Near Death Experience is set for Sunday, July 16, 7.30pm.

Since their rebirth in 2013, DAAS have broken box-office records. Their musical comedy is more wicked and dangerous than ever.

Wracked by illness and age, this trio has no time to waste.

"Death approaches. We have nothing to lose, DAAS's Paul McDermott said.

The pressure of touring are intense for this guys: Livingston is 'on the spectrum'; Ferguson is wheel-chair bound with MS; McDermott is his primary carer (and he's gunning for Power of Attorney) so you can imagine what's in store for those brave enough to witness their presence.

"Be mildy unnerved, be very midly unnerved."