News

BREAKING: Crews on scene of Northern Rivers roll over

Jessica Lamb
6th Sep 2020 12:23 PM
A WOMAN has managed to climb out of a car that rolled in Montecollum today.

Mullumbimby Fire Station were called to reports of a person trapped from a car roll over on Coolamon Scenic Dr just before 11am today.

It is understood the female driver managed to climb out of the car.

Fire fighters set up fire protection as a precaution and stabilised the car.

Crews applied First Aid until NSW Ambulance were on scene to transport.

Police are currently controlling traffic.

MORE TO COME.

car roll over emergency montecollum mullumbimby northern rivers
