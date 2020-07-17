Woman dies, two airlifted after horror crash on highway

LATEST: An elderly woman has reportedly died and two men have been airlifted to separate hospitals after a head-on crash on the Fraser Coast overnight.

Emergency crews including police and ambulance teams arrived on scene on the Bruce Highway at Tiaro just after 8pm, where they reportedly treated four people.

An elderly woman had sustained critical injuries as a result of the collision, with her reportedly dying at the scene.

One male, in his mid-20s, was reportedly in a serious condition with abdominal injuries and was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital

Another male, reportedly a senior, has also been airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with neck and wrist injuries.

UPDATE, 10.50PM: A woman has died after a horror crash at Tiaro, a spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed.

The woman was driving a maroon Ford Escape northbound on the Bruce Highway when a blue Lancer crossed to the wrong side of the road.

Paramedics worked to save the woman, but it is understood she died on the way to hospital.

Two men have been airlifted to hospital after the crash.

One was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital while the other was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

One person has been critically injured and another seriously injured in a crash at Tiaro.

UPDATE: 9.55PM: A woman is fighting for life after a horror crash at Tiaro on Thursday.

The woman and her male passenger had to be cut from their vehicle, a maroon Ford Escape, after the crash.

Sergeant Glenn Rusten said a blue Mitsubishi Lancer had crossed to the wrong side of the road, colliding with the other vehicle.

The man in the Lancer has serious internal injuries as a result of the crash.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash. Carlie Walker

UPDATE, 9.30PM: One person is in a critical condition and another has been seriously injured in a crash at Tiaro on Thursday.

A third person suffered minor injuries, according to a spokesman from the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service.

He said two people who had been trapped because of the extent of their injuries had now been extricated from their vehicle.

A woman was critically injured in the crash.

It is understood the two patients who have been seriously injured will be airlifted to hospital.

The third will be taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Several people have been injured in a serious crash at Tiaro. Carlie Walker

UPDATE, 9.15PM: Emergency crews are working to free two patients trapped in a vehicle after a two-car crash at Tiaro.

The crash happened about 7.30pm and it is understood crews have been working since then to try to free the person.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible, with lengthy delays expected on the Bruce Highway.

UPDATE, 9.05PM: Traffic is banked up in both directions as emergency crews continue to assist patients at a serious crash at Tiaro.

The forensic crash unit is carrying out investigations at the scene.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time, however a rescue helicopter had been called in to attend to patients, a police spokeswoman said.

UPDATE, 8PM: A rescue helicopter is on its way to a crash on the Bruce Highway at Tiaro.

A police spokeswoman said the highway was currently closed in both directions.

Paramedics are at the scene of the two-vehicle crash and are assisting four patients.

EARLIER: Emergency crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at Tiaro.

The crash happened about 7.30pm on Thursday.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said crews had just arrived and it was unclear how many patients needed assistance or if there were injuries.

The crash happened near the intersection of Tahiti Rd.

Both lanes of traffic are affected.