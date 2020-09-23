Menu
Police generic, car, flashing lights
Breaking

Woman injured in crash north of Grafton

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
23rd Sep 2020 2:55 PM
UPDATE: At 3.30pm the Summerland Way was cleared of debris from the crash and police reopened normal traffic conditions.

ORIGINAL STORY, 2.55PM: Traffic on the Summerland Way has been impacted by a single-vehicle crash this afternoon.

Just before 2pm today emergency services attended the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Summerland Way near Dilkoon Rd, north of Grafton.

A single-vehicle crash has impacted traffic on the Summerland Way north of Grafton
The female driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, suffered facial injuries in the crash and was treated on the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being transported to Grafton Base Hospital.

It is unclear how the crash occurred, and a NSW Police spokeswoman said the crash would be the subject of further investigation by officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District.

Traffic has been affected in both directions, and motorists are being advised to slow down and exercise caution.

Grafton Daily Examiner

