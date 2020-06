Fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in Yamba.

EMERGENCY services have responded to a house fire in Yamba this afternoon.

Initial reports suggest the fire started around 5pm this afternoon, with a house was fully ablaze in Cameron St, Yamba.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Yamba and Maclean, as well as nearby Rural Fire Service volunteers, have been dispatched to fight the structure fire.

Essential Energy crews are also on the scene to isolate power to the strucutre.

MORE TO COME.