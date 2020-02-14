Emergency services attend truck rollover, flood rescue

Emergency services are responding to a truck crash on Pringles Way this morning.

EMERGENCY services are enroute to a truck rollover near Lawrence this morning.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said a triple-0 call came in at 10.57am following the crash on Pringles Way. Initial reports indicate a truck carrying soil has rolled and crashed.

Fire and Rescue NSW HAZMAT tanker are on the the scene, as well as Rural Fire Service crews, with reports of a diesel spill in the area. NSW Police are also in attendance.

Meanwhile, SES and RFS are in attendance on Tucabia-Tyndale Rd, Tucabia after reports that a person was standing on top of their car in floodwater.

