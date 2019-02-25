Menu
A file photo of Agnes Water main beach.
Rescue chopper called after suspected drowning

Tegan Annett
25th Feb 2019 7:20 PM | Updated: 8:04 PM
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of Agnes Water main beach to assist a man after a suspected drowning.

Queensland Ambulance Service said they were called to the beach at 4.50pm with reports of a post-immersion incident.

A rescue helicopter was requested.

A QAS spokesman said the man has suffered critical injuries.

He said they were still at the scene. 

