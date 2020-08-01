Menu
Ambulance, Operations commander car. Ambulance generic.
BREAKING: Emergency services on scene of car, bike crash

Jarrard Potter
1st Aug 2020 10:32 AM
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash between a car and a motorcycle in South Grafton this morning.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash occurred around 10.24am on the Gwydir Highway on Ryan St.

Traffic in all directions is being affected, and the eastbound lane of the highway is closed. Eastbound traffic is being diverted into Bligh St. This diversion is suitable for light vehicles only. Heavy vehicles need to park up.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and reduce speed in the area.

MORE TO COME.

