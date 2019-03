Emergency services have responded to a two-vehicle collision near Junction Hill.

Emergency services have responded to a two-vehicle collision near Junction Hill. Live Traffic NSW

EMERGENCY services have responded to a two-vehicle collision on the Summerland Way this morning.

Traffic is affected in both directions following the collision, around 5km north of Junction Hill.

NSW Ambulance, RFS, Fire and Rescue as well as Coffs/Clarence Police District are in attendance at the scene.

Live Traffic NSW is advising motorists to exercise caution.

MORE TO COME.