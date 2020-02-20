Menu
Emergency services have responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lawrence Rd, Lower Southgate.
Emergency services have responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lawrence Rd, Lower Southgate.
BREAKING: Emergency services attend single-vehicle crash

Jarrard Potter
Jenna Thompson
by and
20th Feb 2020 10:40 AM
EMERGENCY services have responded to a single-vehicle crash north of Grafton this morning.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said a triple-0 call was received around 9.35am following the crash at Lower Southgate on Lawrence Rd.

Emergency services, including NSW Police, NSW Ambulance, NSW Fire and Rescue and the State Emergency Services are now on the scene.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has also been tasked to the incident.

Initial reports suggest the sole occupant, a female, was trapped in the vehicle.

A section of Lawrence Rd is closed to traffic, however a detour is in place.

MORE TO COME.

