ROBBERY: A man was robbed at knifepoint in Berserker last night.
Woman robbed at knifepoint in North Rockhampton

Leighton Smith
20th Sep 2018 9:40 AM

POLICE are hunting for a bearded mountain bike rider after he robbed a female at knife point in Berserker, North Rockhampton overnight.

Investigating detectives revealed the crime took place just after 1.17am on Musgrave Street.

A 37-year-old woman was walking down the street after withdrawing money from a nearby shopping centre ATM when she was approached by an armed man.

The man allegedly pushed the victim to the ground before threatening her with a knife and stealing a quantity of cash.

The victim sustained grazes to her hands but did not required hospital treatment.

The attacker was described as being a Caucasian male, wearing a dark hooded jumper, riding a mountain bike with a beard.

Anyone with information regarding the matter is urged to contact police.

Rockhampton CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey will speak with media about the incident this morning.

More to follow

