BREAKING: Fire crews respond to another Lower Clarence blaze

MULTIPLE fire crews have responded to a shed fire in the Lower Clarence region this evening.

Witnesses said flames from a shed near Maclean Golf Course at Illarwill started about 5pm, with neighbours calling triple-0.

Illarwill shed fire: Fire crews attended a shed fire at Illarwill on Wednesday, 1st July, 2020.

A large plume of smoke was visible in the area as at least six fire trucks including crews from Maclean, Yamba, Grafton Hazmat and Rural Fire Service attended the scene and contained the blaze at the St Andrews Close address.

Police and ambulance also attended as well as Essential Energy to disconnect power to the property.

While the building and adjacent vehicles were extensively damaged, it appears no other neighbouring properties were damaged and there are believed to be no reported injuries.

The cause of the incident is still unknown. More to come.

This latest incident comes after homes were destroyed by fire at Ngaru Village last Wednesday and Wooloweyah last Friday, while crews also responded to an electrical fire at SPAR Yamba supermarket last Wednesday.

House that burned down on Saturday at Lakes Boulevarde in Yamba.

Fire & Rescue Yamba captain Michael Brooks said prior to this latest spate of incidents it had been a quiet few weeks for local fire crews since COVID-19 restrictions were implemented.

"It's been a good change not being flat out all the time," he said last Wednesday.

"We've only been doing run-of-the-mill automatic fire alarm responses, but this house fire is the first major incident like that since Easter."

Meanwhile respected member of the community Ros Woodward and her family were left devastated when their Lakes Boulevard home at Wooloweyah was enguled by flames last Friday afternoon.

Scene of Wooloweyah house fire: The aftermath of a Wooloweyah house fire that destroyed one home and damaged two others nearby

Family friend Hayley Talbot set up a GoFundMe page to help get them back on their feet. So far $24,515 of the $60,000 target has been raised.

"After our small community was ravaged but thankfully saved over the black summer bushfires, it is a tragic event to have occurred to one of our most tirelessly hardworking, and treasured community members," Ms Talbot said.

"To make matters worse, when she was racing from work to her burning home, her car blew up on the way.

Ros Woodward pictured with insect boxes made by the Maclean Men's Shed last year, has lost her Wooloweyah home to a devastating blaze.

"Ros has dedicated her life to volunteering and standing up on important causes that promote, uplift and strengthen community. And now she needs us more than ever."

"Can you help get Ros and her boys back on their feet? No donation is too small. Together, let's rally for Ros."

Donate to the Rally For Ros GoFundMe page here.